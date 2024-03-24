Menu
WINGS
- 6 Pieces Wings$10.99
- 12 Pieces Wings$19.99
- 18 Pieces Wings$29.99
- 24 Pieces Wings$38.99
- 36 Pieces Wings$46.99
FRESH CUT FRIES & CHIPS
- French Fries
Small order, $4.49. Regular order, $5.99.$4.49+
- Cajun Fries
Small order, $4.99. Regular order, $6.49.$4.99+
- Cheese Fries
Topped with melted cheese sauce. Small order, $6.99. Regular order, $8.99.$6.99+
- Bacon Cheese Fries
Topped with melted cheese sauce and bacon. Small order, $8.49. Regular order, $9.99.$8.49+
- Truffle Fries
Tossed with truffle oil and topped with grated cheese. Small order, $9.49. Regular order, $11.49.$9.49+
- Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Honey Chipotle Aioli dipping sauce. Small order, $5.99. Regular order, $7.99.$5.99+
- Fresh Cut Potato Chips
Small order, $4.49. Regular order, $5.99.$4.49+
- Fresh Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips
Small order, $4.99. Regular order, $6.49.$4.99+
APPETIZERS
- Chicken Fingers (5)
Served with Honey Mustard. Five (5) per order.$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers (5)
Tossed in Frank's Buffalo Sauce and served with Ranch. Five (5) per order.$11.49
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with Tomato Sauce. Six (6) per order.$9.99
- Southwest Chicken Eggroll (2)
Served with Chipotle Ranch. Two (2) per order.$8.49
- Cheesesteak Eggroll (2)
Served with Chipotle Ranch. Two (2) per order.$10.49
- Fried Pickles Chips
Served with Ranch.$10.99
- Balsamic Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with Balsamic & Honey.$12.99
- Feta Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with Mike's Hot Honey & Feta Cheese.$13.99
- Meatballs (3)
Served with homemade Tomato Sauce and a scoop of Ricotta. Three (3) per order.$12.99
- Macaroni Salad$4.49
- Coleslaw$4.49
- Burrata Cheese
Fresh Burrata served over Heirloom Tomato slices, topped with fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction & Olive Oil.$15.99
- Bavarian Pretzel
Served with Beer Cheese Sauce and a side of Spicy Mustard.$12.99
CROSTINI'S
- Sicilian Caponata
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with house-made Sicilian Caponata. Four (4) per order.$11.99
- Pear, Walnut, Ricotta & Honey
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Pears, Walnuts, Ricotta & Honey. Four (4) per order.$12.99
- Artichoke Crema, Mortadella & Olives
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Artichoke Crema, Mortadella & Olives. Four (4) per order.$12.99
- Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Pesto, fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil. Four (4) per order.$12.49
- Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Olive Oil
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers & Olive Oil. Four (4) per order.$12.99
RICE BALLS
- Sicilian Rice Ball
Meat Ragu, Peas & Mozzarella served with Tomato Sauce.$6.99
- Truffle Mushroom Rice Ball
Served with Tomato Sauce.$7.99
- Nutella Filled Rice Ball
Stuffed with Nutella filling.$6.99
SOUPS
- French Onion Soup$8.49
- Butternut Squash Soup$8.25
- Italian Wedding Soup$7.49
- Chicken Soup
With Ditalini Pasta.$7.49
SALADS
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette.$14.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, imported Parmigiano Reggiano, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.$14.99
- Greek Salad
Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Cheese served with Greek Dressing.$12.99
- Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Italian Oregano & Olive Oil.$14.99
- San Daniele Salad
Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Roasted Red Peppers served with Lemon & Olive Oil Dressing.$14.99
- Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Hard-boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Avocado served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.$16.99
- Pear Salad
Mixed Greens, Pears, Cranberries, shaved Pecorino Romano & Walnuts served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.$13.99
WRAPS & FOCCACIA
- Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Dressing. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken
Fried Chicken smothered in Frank's Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$11.99
- Padrino
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken with fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Glaze. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$11.99
- Turkey & Provolone
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red Vineger & Olive Oil. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$11.99
- Da Pro
Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes & Balsamic. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$13.49
SCHIACCIATA: TUSCAN STYLE BREAD
- The Street Style
Salame Toscana, Pecorino Toscana, Artichoke Crema & Grilled Eggplant.$15.99
- The Emperor
Prosciutto, Pecorino Toscana & Truffle Pecorino Cream Sauce.$16.99
- The Pinocchio
Capicola, Stracciatella, Truffle Pecorino Cream Sauce & Arugula.$15.99
- Dante's Inferno
Hot Sopressata, N'duja Cream, fresh Burrata & Prosciutto.$15.99
- Summer Time
Prosciutto Toscano, fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.$16.99
- Mor-Ta-Love
Mortadella, Stracciatella & Pistachio Cream.$15.99
- The Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.$12.99
- Good Fella
Roast Beef, Onions, Porcini Mushroom Cream, Tomato & Arugula.$15.99
- The Veg
Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Kalamata Olive Spread & Olive Oil.$13.99
- Salami Get This Straight
Salame Toscana, Pecorino Toscana, Arugula & Truffle Honey.$16.99
- Surfer Bro
Turkey, Tomato, fresh Mozzarella, Avocado & Chipotle Mayo.$16.99
- The Truff Piggy
Prosciutto Cotto, fresh Mozzarella, Truffle Pecorino Cream & Grilled Eggplant.$15.99
- The "44"
Porchetta, Stracciatella & Pistachio Cream.$16.99
HOT SANDWICHES
- Buffalo Bill
Grilled or Fried Chicken, smothered in Hot Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch.$13.49
- Our Way
Lightly breaded and Grilled Eggplant with Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta & Balsamic Glaze.$13.99
- The Pesty Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Pesto, Stracciatella & Cherry Tomatoes.$13.99
- Chicken Caesar Sub
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Caesar Dressing.$13.99
- Zeus
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lemon Juice & Tzatziki Sauce.$14.49
- Frenchmen
Roast Beef, Onions, Mozzarella, Horseradish Garlic Spread served with Au Jus.$14.99
- Cuba's Finest
Ham, Porchetta, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, topped with Mustard & Mayo then Hot Pressed.$14.99
- Somethin' Light
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Artichoke Crema.$14.49
- Sinatra
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickled Tomatoes, Mixed Greens & Balsamic Vinegar.$14.49
- The Antonio
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Broccoli di Rabe & Fresh Mozzarella.$14.99
- Calabrian Stallion
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili spread, Balsamic Vinegar & EVOO.$14.99
- Da' Brie
Brie, Provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano & Fig Jam (sandwich served hot).$14.99
- Granny
Fried Chicken, Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Sauce, with imported Provolone.$15.99
- The Club
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch.$16.49
- The Chunk
Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, Provolone, Calabrian Chili Spread, finished with Truffle Honey.$17.49
- The Pro
Grilled or fried chicken, prosciutto, hot sopressata, capicola, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic, EVOO$18.49
- How-You-Doin
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Long Hot Peppers, Burrata, Mixed Greens & Balsamic Glaze.$18.49
PAT LAFRIEDA STEAK SANDWICHES
- Pat LaFrieda Ribeye Cheese Steak
Ribeye Steak topped with American Cheese. Add Onions, Peppers, and Mushrooms (+$1.00 each). Make it California Style with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo (+$2.50).$15.99
- Pat's Way Cheese Steak
Ribeye Steak with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese & LaFrieda Steak Sauce.$15.99
- Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon Sandwich
Filet Mignon with Caramelized Onions & Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with Beef Au Jus.$22.49
COLD CUT SANDWICHES
- The O.G.
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Capicola, Hot Cherry Pepper Spread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$12.49
- Da Provolone
Provolone with your choice of Turkey, Ham or Salami with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$12.99
- What's Your Beef
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Mayo.$12.99
- Cali Cobbler
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato.$13.99
- Tuna
Tuna with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$12.49
- Sweet Morty
Mortadella, Sweet Sopressata, Primo Sale (Sicilian cheese), Tomato & EVOO.$13.99
- The Campagna
Prosciutto Cotto, Arugula, Red Onions & Pesto spread.$13.99
- Sophia Loren
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sharp Provolone, Balsamic & EVOO.$14.99
- Da' Lino
Prosciutto, Capicola, Sopressata, Burrata Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers Balsamic & EVOO.$16.99
- Bring Da' Heat
Hot Sopressata, Spicy Capicola, Fior Piccante Cheese, Hard Salami, Italian Long Hot Peppers, Calabrian Chili Spread & EVOO.$15.99
- Sergeant Pepper
Sopressata, Capponata & Black Pepper Primo Sale (Sicilian cheese).$15.99
- Da' Primo
Hard Salami, Prosciutto, Truffle Primo Sale (Sicilian cheese), Burrata, Arugula & Roasted Red Peppers.$16.99
- Berried Alive
Charred Porchetta, Blueberry Goat Cheese & Arugula.$16.99
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH
- Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own Sandwich with choice of: Bread; Meat (up to 3); Cheese (up to 2); Toppings (up to 4); and Dressing (up to 2).$12.49
ENTREES
- Pat LaFrieda BBQ Spare Ribs (Half Rack)
A half rack portion of our signature Pat La Frieda Baby Back Ribs. Served with Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes.$17.99
- Skirt Steak
Marinated & Grilled Skirt Steak served with Chimichurri sauce & Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes.$31.99
- Half Baby Chicken
Oven-Roasted Chicken seasoned with Garlic & Rosemary. Served with Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes.$22.99
- Penne Carbonara
Penne Pasta tossed in a Light Cream Sauce with Pancetta, Parmesan and Black Pepper.$17.99
- Farfalle Pesto Cream
Farfalle, Bow Tie Pasta tossed in a Creamy Pesto Sauce.$17.99
- Spaghetti Al Limone
Spaghetti tossed in a Lemon Sauce with Black Pepper & Parmesan.$15.99
SALUMI BOARD
- Small Salumi Board
Small portion of our Seasonal Selection of the Finest Meats and Cheeses!$25.00
- Regular Salumi Board
Regular portion of our Seasonal Selection of the Finest Meats and Cheeses!$39.00
KIDS MENU
- Kids Chicken Fingers (3)
Three (3) Chicken Fingers per order. Served with French Fries.$9.99
- Jr. Sandy
Salami served on Brick Oven Bread. Add Provolone (+$1.00). Served with French Fries.$8.99
- Jr. Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken served on Brick Oven Bread with Lettuce and Tomato. Add Cheese (+$1.00). Served with French Fries.$9.99
- Hot Dog
All-beef Hot Dog served with French Fries.$8.99
GELATO
- Medium Cup (2 Scoops)$5.99
- Large Cup (3 Scoops)$7.49
- Waffle Cone$8.99
- Gelato Sandwich on Brioche Bun$8.99
COFFEE BAR
- Espresso$2.75
- Double Espresso$3.25
- Cappuccino$5.75
- Americano$4.75
- Flat White
Espresso with Steamed Milk.$5.75
- Latte$5.75
- Affogato
A single shot of Espresso served over your choice of Gelato.$6.75
- Pistachio Espresso
Espresso with a Chocolate Sauce rim and a dusting of crushed Pistachios.$4.25
COLD BEVERAGES
- Lemon Granita (16oz.)$5.99
- Strawberry Granita (16oz.)$5.99
- Sodas (20oz.)$2.99
- Iced Teas$3.89
- Italian Soda$3.99
- Vitamin Water$3.99
- Water Bottle$1.99
DESSERTS
- Nutella Croissant$4.99
- Fried Cannoli Raviolis (4)$8.95
- Cannoli
With Pistachio & Chocolate Chips.$4.49
- Lava Cake$8.99
- Tiramisu$6.95
- Spumoni$5.95
- Crème Brulee$11.95