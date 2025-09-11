Skip to Main content
Di Santillo's
0
Order Online
Home
/
Classic Egg Sandwich
Classic Egg Sandwich
$0
Egg Prep
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Meat Choice (Egg Sandwich)
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
INCLUDES (Classic Egg Sandwich)
Please select up to 3
Select...
Add to Cart
1
eggs, choice ojf bacon, sausage or pork roll & cheddar on a brioche bun. served with home fries.
Di Santillo's Location and Hours
(732) 617-7100
455 County Rd 520 E, Marlboro, NJ 07746
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement