Skip to Main content
Di Santillo's
0
Order Online
Home
/
Green Eggs & Ham
Green Eggs & Ham
$0
Extra Fillings (Omelets)
Select...
Brunch Side
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Whipped egg omelet, Spinach, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar cheeses, topped with Parsley. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries.
Di Santillo's Location and Hours
(732) 617-7100
455 County Rd 520 E, Marlboro, NJ 07746
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement