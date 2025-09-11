Turkey & Provolone

$0

SELECT WRAP (Online) Required* Please select 1 Select... Toast Wrap (Online) Select... XTRA MEAT Please select up to 1 Select... ADD-ONS (Optional) Select...

Add to Cart 1

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red Vineger & Olive Oil. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.