Skip to Main content
Di Santillo's
0
Order Online
Home
/
Sandwich of the Month
Sandwich of the Month
$0
Choose Your Bread
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
THE TORCH-DOWN: fried chicken cutlet, whipped ricotta, crispy prosciutto & Italian long hot peppers covered in Mike's Hot Honey, served on your choice of bread
Di Santillo's Location and Hours
(732) 617-7100
455 County Rd 520 E, Marlboro, NJ 07746
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement