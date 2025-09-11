Skip to Main content
Di Santillo's
0
Order Online
Home
/
Steak Frites
Steak Frites
$0
Choose Your Bread (Cheesesteaks)
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Scoop Bread (Optional)
Please select up to 1
Select...
XTRA MEAT
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add-Ons (Cheesesteaks)
Please select up to 5
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon with Rosemary Garlic Butter, topped with French Fries and Garlic Aioli.
Di Santillo's Location and Hours
(732) 617-7100
455 County Rd 520 E, Marlboro, NJ 07746
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement