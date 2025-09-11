Skip to Main content
Di Santillo's
0
Order Online
Home
/
Classic Avocado Toast
Classic Avocado Toast
$0
BRUNCH TOAST ADD-ONS
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Garlic-rubbed toasted Sourdough bread topped with Avocado mash. Add 1 Egg (+$2 - sunny side up, over easy, scrambled or egg whites); Bacon (+$2.50), or Prosciutto (+$3).
Di Santillo's Location and Hours
(732) 617-7100
455 County Rd 520 E, Marlboro, NJ 07746
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement