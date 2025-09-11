  • Home
  • /
  • Chef Sal's Chicken

Chef Sal's Chicken

$0

DINNER
MASHED POTATOES
ENTREE
CHICKEN
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
1
Chicken breast in a light Mushroom Demi Glaze Cream sauce, served with your choice of Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes or Grilled Vegetables.