Skip to Main content
Di Santillo's
0
Order Online
Home
/
Pat LaFrieda BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
Pat LaFrieda BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
$0
Side Choice (Entree)
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
A full rack of our signature Pat La Frieda Baby Back Ribs. Served with your choice of Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes or Grilled Vegetables.
Di Santillo's Location and Hours
(732) 617-7100
455 County Rd 520 E, Marlboro, NJ 07746
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement