Skip to Main content
Di Santillo's
0
Order Online
Home
/
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
$0
SALAD MEATS
Please select up to 2
Select...
XTRA MEAT
Please select up to 1
Select...
ADD CHEESE
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Di Santillo's Location and Hours
(732) 617-7100
455 County Rd 520 E, Marlboro, NJ 07746
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement