Di Santillo's
Featured Items
ONLINE MENU
WINGS
FRESH CUT FRIES & CHIPS
*NEW* Texas Chips
our fresh cut potato chips smothered in beer cheese sauce, topped with bacon and jalapeños, served with ranch$12.99
French Fries
Small order, $4.75. Regular order, $6.50.$4.75
Cajun Fries
Small order, $5.25. Regular order, $6.99$5.25
Cheese Fries
Topped with melted cheese sauce. Small order, $7.49. Regular order, $9.49.$7.49
Bacon Cheese Fries
Topped with melted cheese sauce and bacon. Small order, $9.75. Regular order, $10.49.$8.75
Truffle Fries
Tossed with truffle oil and topped with grated cheese. Small order, $9.75. Regular order, $11.99$9.75
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Honey Chipotle Aioli dipping sauce. Small order, $7.99. Regular order, $10.99.$7.99
Fresh Cut Potato Chips
Small order, $4.49. Regular order, $5.99.$4.75
Fresh Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips
Small order, $5.25. Regular order, $6.99$5.25
APPETIZERS
Chicken Fingers (5)
Served with Honey Mustard. Five (5) per order.$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Fingers (5)
Tossed in Frank's Buffalo Sauce and served with Ranch. Five (5) per order.$12.99
Onion Rings
Served with Ranch.$10.49
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with Tomato Sauce. Six (6) per order.$10.99
Cheesesteak Eggrolls (2)
ribeye steak, american cheese, peppers & onions deep-fried in a crispy eggroll wrapper, served with beer cheese sauce. two (2) per order.$12.49
Drunken Chicken Eggrolls (2)
fried chicken, fresh mozzarella and pesto deep-fried in a crispy eggroll wrapper, served with vodka sauce.$12.49
Fried Pickles Chips
Battered and fried pickle chips, served with ranch dressing.$12.99
Balsamic Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with Balsamic & Honey.$13.99
Feta Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with Mike's Hot Honey & Feta Cheese.$14.99
Meatballs (3)
Served with homemade Tomato Sauce and a scoop of Ricotta. Three (3) per order.$13.99
Bavarian Pretzel
Served with Beer Cheese Sauce and a side of Spicy Mustard.$13.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.99
Sicilian Rice Balls (2)
Meat Ragu, Peas & Mozzarella served with Tomato Sauce.$8.99
Pear, Walnut, Ricotta & Honey Crostini
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Pears, Walnuts, Ricotta & Honey. Four (4) per order.$13.99
Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil Crostini
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Pesto, fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil. Four (4) per order.$13.49
SOUPS
SALADS
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette.$10.99
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, imported Parmigiano Reggiano, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.$11.49
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, imported Parmigiano Reggiano, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.$15.49
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette.$15.49
Grilled Chicken Pesto Salad
Grilled Chicken marinated in Pesto with Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, fresh Burrata, sliced Avocado, served with Balsamic Vinegar & Olive Oil.$19.99
Greek Salad
Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Cheese served with Greek Dressing.$14.49
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Italian Oregano & Olive Oil.$15.99
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, red onions & avocado served with bleu cheese dressing.$17.49
Pear Salad
Mixed Greens, Pears, Cranberries, shaved Pecorino Romano & Walnuts served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.$14.49
Chophouse Salad
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons & Horseradish Ranch Dressing.$20.99
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
WRAPS
Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Dressing. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$12.99
Buffalo Chicken
Fried Chicken smothered in Frank's Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$12.99
Turkey & Provolone
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red Vineger & Olive Oil. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$12.99
Padrino
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken with fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Glaze. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$13.50
FOCACCIA
The Emperor
Prosciutto, Pecorino Toscana & Truffle Pecorino Cream Sauce.$16.99
Dante's Inferno
hot sopressata, n'duja spread, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, primo sale cheese$15.99
Summer Time
Prosciutto Toscano, fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.$16.99
Mor-Ta-Love
mortadella, fresh mozzarella, pistachio cream spread, chopped pistachios$15.99
The Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.$13.99
The Veg
Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Kalamata Olive Spread & Olive Oil.$14.99
Salami Get This Straight
Genoa Salami, Sopressata, Primo Sale Cheese, Arugula, Fig Jam & Truffle Honey.$16.99
Surfer Bro
Turkey, Tomato, fresh Mozzarella, Avocado & Chipotle Mayo.$16.99
COLD CUT SANDWICHES
The O.G.
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Capicola, Hot Cherry Pepper Spread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$14.99
The Jerz
Provolone with your choice of Turkey, Ham or Salami with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$14.49
What's Your Beef
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Mayo.$14.99
Di Parma-nator
prosciutto, sweet sopressata, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze$14.49
Cali Cobbler
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato.$15.49
Tuna
Tuna with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$13.99
Sophia Loren
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sharp Provolone, Balsamic & EVOO.$14.99
Da' Lino
prosciutto, capicola, sopressata, burrata, basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinegar & EVOO.$16.99
Bring Da' Heat
hot sopressata, spicy capicola, primo sale cheese, hard salami, italian long hot peppers, calabrian chili spread, EVOO, n'duja spread$15.99
Da' Primo
hard salami, prosciutto, primo sale cheese, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers$16.99
Somethin' Light
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Artichoke Crema.$14.99
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH
ARTISAN SANDWICHES
Sandwich of the Month
The After-Pool Special: ham, turkey, melted provolone & cheddar cheeses, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, oregano, oil & vinegar, topped with nacho cheese doritos, served on toasted sourdough bread$16.99
Buffalo Bill
Grilled or Fried Chicken, smothered in Hot Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch.$14.99
Our Way
Lightly breaded and Grilled Eggplant with Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta & Balsamic Glaze.$15.49
The Pesty Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Pesto, Stracciatella & Cherry Tomatoes.$15.49
Chicken Caesar Sub
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Caesar Dressing.$14.99
Zeus
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lemon Juice & Tzatziki Sauce.$15.49
Frenchmen
Roast Beef, Onions, Mozzarella & Horseradish Sauce served with Au Jus.$15.99
Cuba's Finest
Ham, Porchetta, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, topped with Mustard & Mayo then Hot Pressed.$15.49
Sinatra
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickled Tomatoes, Mixed Greens & Balsamic Vinegar.$15.49
The Antonio
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Broccoli di Rabe & Fresh Mozzarella.$15.99
Calabrian Stallion
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili spread, Balsamic Vinegar & EVOO.$15.99
Tillo's Grilled Cheese
Melted Gruyère, Provolone, Mozzarella & Fig Jam.$14.99
The Club
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch.$16.99
The Chunk
Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, Provolone, Calabrian Chili Spread, finished with Truffle Honey.$17.99
The Pro
grilled or fried chicken, prosciutto, hot sopressata, capicola, fresh mozzarella, balsamic, EVOO$17.49
Drunken Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken, smothered in Vodka Sauce, topped with fresh Pesto & fresh Mozzarella.$16.99
Boardwalk Sausage
Sweet Italian Sausage with grilled Peppers & Onions.$15.49
Sausage & Broccoli di Rabe
Sweet Italian Sausage with Broccoli di Rabe, topped with imported Provolone.$16.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.$14.99
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Meatballs topped with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.$14.99
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce.$14.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch.$15.49
Chicken Zinger
Chopped & Grilled Chicken, Italian Long Hots, Red Onion & Beer Cheese Sauce.$15.99
The Spinner
Fried Chicken covered with house made Spinach & Artichoke dip, topped with shredded Mozzarella. Served on the bread of your choice.$15.99
The Cowboy
Fried Chicken, Melted Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Jalapeños & Onion Rings.$16.25
Mr. Bulgogi
Ribeye Steak marinated with Korean BBQ Sauce, topped with Kimchi, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.$17.49
Widow Maker
Shaved Ribeye, fried chicken cutlet, fried mozzarella sticks all covered in vodka sauce$19.99
PAT LAFRIEDA STEAK SANDWICHES
*NEW* Chicken Cheesesteak
chicken steak topped with your choice of cheese. add onions, peppers, and mushrooms (+$1.00 each). make it california style with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo (+$2.50).$16.49
Pat LaFrieda Ribeye Cheesesteak
ribeye steak topped with your choice of cheese. add onions, peppers, and mushrooms (+$1.00 each). make it california style with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo (+$2.50).$16.49
Cooper Sharp Cheesesteak
Ribeye Steak with Cooper Sharp American Cheese & Caramelized Onions, served on Semolina Bread.$17.49
Pat's Way Cheesesteak
ribeye steak with your choice of cheese, caramelized onions & LaFrieda steak sauce.$17.75
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon Sandwich
Filet Mignon with Caramelized Onions & Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with Beef Au Jus.$22.49
Steak Frites
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon with Rosemary Garlic Butter, topped with French Fries and Garlic Aioli.$22.49
Tipsy Cheesesteak
Shaved Rib-eye steak, roasted peppers, caramelized onion, mushrooms, Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozz$20.99
ENTREES
Pat LaFrieda BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
A full rack of our signature Pat La Frieda Baby Back Ribs. Served with your choice of Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes or Grilled Vegetables.$25.99
Rosemary Lemon Chicken Breast
Oven-Roasted Chicken seasoned with Garlic & Rosemary. Served with your choice of Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes or Grilled Vegetables.$20.99
Chef Sal's Chicken
Chicken breast in a light Mushroom Demi Glaze Cream sauce, served with your choice of Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes or Grilled Vegetables.$20.99
Penne Carbonara
Penne Pasta tossed in a Light Cream Sauce with Pancetta, Parmesan and Black Pepper.$17.99
Gnocchi Amalfi
Gnocchi pasta in a delicious Vodka Sauce mixed with Fresh Mozzarella.$19.99
KIDS MENU
Kids Chicken Fingers (3)
Three (3) Chicken Fingers per order. Served with French Fries.$10.99
Jr. Sandy
Salami served on Brick Oven Bread. Add Provolone (+$1.00). Served with French Fries.$8.99
Jr. Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken served on Brick Oven Bread with Lettuce and Tomato. Add Cheese (+$1.00). Served with French Fries.$9.99
Hot Dog
All-beef Hot Dog served with French Fries.$9.99
COLD BEVERAGES
COFFEE BAR
GELATO
DESSERTS
Tartufo
vanilla and chocolate ice cream with sliced almonds and a cherry, surrounded by a dark bittersweet chocolate coating$8.99
Five Layer Chocolate Cake$11.99
Cannoli
With Pistachio & Chocolate Chips.$4.95
Tiramisu$6.99
Spumoni$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Crème Brulee$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Nutella Dubai Fries
Our house-cut french fries topped with Nutella, stracciatella, pistachio cream and finished with powdered sugar & pistachio crumble.$10.49
Nutella Fries
Our house-cut french fries topped with Nutella & powdered sugar.$6.99
BRUNCH MENU
TOASTS
Classic Avocado Toast
Garlic-rubbed toasted Sourdough bread topped with Avocado mash. Add 1 Egg (+$2 - sunny side up, over easy, scrambled or egg whites); Bacon (+$2.50), or Prosciutto (+$3).$9.99
Tillos Toast
Whipped Ricotta, Fig jam, Basil & sea salt on toasted Sourdough bread.$12.99
Tuscan Toast
Avocado mash, Arugula, Burrata, Pesto, crispy Prosciutto, sea salt, black pepper & EVOO on toasted Sourdough bread.$14.99
The Pistachioast
Pistachio Cream, Arugula, Burrata, crushed Pistachios & Balsamic glaze on toasted Sourdough bread.$13.99
EGGS & OMELETS
Eggs Your Way
3 Eggs your way (Sunny side up, Over easy, Scrambled or Egg whites) with Bacon or Sausage. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries.$12.99
Classic Omelet
Whipped egg omelet with choice of 3 fillings. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries. Additional fillings subject to upcharge.$14.99
Steak & Eggs
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon, 3 eggs your way. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries. Add Sliced Avocado (+$2).$20.99
Tillos Omelet
Whipped egg omelet, filled with Prosciutto & shaved Parmigiano, topped with Sundried Tomatoes, sliced Avocado, sea salt & EVOO. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries.$16.99
Green Eggs & Ham
Whipped egg omelet, Spinach, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar cheeses, topped with Parsley. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries.$15.99
SANDWICHES
Classic Egg Sandwich
eggs, choice ojf bacon, sausage or pork roll & cheddar on a brioche bun. served with home fries.$11.99
Tillos Bellys Buster
2 Eggs, Bacon, Pork roll, Cheddar, Home fries, salt, pepper & ketchup served on toasted Schiacciata or Brick Oven Bread. Served with arugula salad.$15.99
IncomPEARable Grilled Cheese
Thin sliced Prosciutto, sliced Pears, Honey, chopped Walnuts, melted Gruyere and Swiss on sourdough bread. Served with arugula salad.$14.99
Artisan Egg Sandwich
2 Eggs, Crispy Prosciutto, Provolone, Arugula & Cherry Pepper Spread on sourdough bread. Served with arugula salad.$15.99
FRENCH TOAST
Classic French Toast
Brioche bread soaked in a vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon sugar & topped with fruit, served with Maple Syrup.$12.99
Nutella Stuffed French Toast
Nutella stuffed between slices of Brioche bread soaked in a vanilla egg batter, topped with fruit & powdered sugar, served with Maple Syrup.$14.99
