Di Santillo's
Featured Items
Sandwich of the Month
THE TORCH-DOWN: fried chicken cutlet, whipped ricotta, crispy prosciutto & Italian long hot peppers covered in Mike's Hot Honey, served on your choice of bread$16.99
Drunken Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken, smothered in Vodka Sauce, topped with fresh Pesto & fresh Mozzarella.$16.99
Cooper Sharp Cheesesteak
Ribeye Steak with Cooper Sharp American Cheese & Caramelized Onions, served on Semolina Bread.$17.99
WINGS
FRESH CUT FRIES & CHIPS
*NEW* Texas Chips
our fresh cut potato chips smothered in beer cheese sauce, topped with bacon and jalapeños, served with ranch$12.99
French Fries
hand-cut in house and seasoned to perfection. regular, $4.75 or large, $6.50$4.99
Cajun Fries
our fresh cut french fries tossed in cajun season. regular, $5.25 or large, $6.99$5.49
Cheese Fries
topped with melted cheese sauce. regular, $7.49 or large, $9.49$7.99
Bacon Cheese Fries
topped with melted cheese sauce and bacon. regular, $8.75 or large, $10.49$8.99
Truffle Fries
tossed with truffle oil and topped with grated cheese. regular, $9.75 or large, $11.99$9.99
Sweet Potato Fries
served with a side of chipotle aioli. regular, $7.99 or large, $10.99$8.99
Fresh Cut Potato Chips
cut in-house and fried to a perfect crisp. regular, $4.75 or large, $6.49$4.99
Fresh Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips
our house-cut chips served with a side of malt vinegar. regular, $5.25 or large, $6.99$5.49
Nutella Fries
our house-cut french fries topped with Nutella & powdered sugar. regular, $6.99 or large, $8.99$6.99
Nutella Dubai Fries
our house-cut french fries topped with Nutella, stracciatella & pistachio cream, finished with powdered sugar & pistachio crumble. regular, $10.49 or large, $13.49$10.49
APPETIZERS
Chicken Fingers (5)
Served with Honey Mustard. Five (5) per order.$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Fingers (5)
Tossed in Frank's Buffalo Sauce and served with Ranch. Five (5) per order.$12.99
Onion Rings
Served with Ranch.$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with Tomato Sauce. Six (6) per order.$11.99
Cheesesteak Eggrolls (2)
ribeye steak, american cheese, peppers & onions deep-fried in a crispy eggroll wrapper, served with beer cheese sauce. two (2) per order.$13.49
Drunken Chicken Eggrolls (2)
fried chicken, fresh mozzarella and pesto deep-fried in a crispy eggroll wrapper, served with vodka sauce.$13.49
Fried Pickles Chips
Battered and fried pickle chips, served with ranch dressing.$12.99
Balsamic Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with Balsamic & Honey.$13.99
Feta Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with Mike's Hot Honey & Feta Cheese.$14.99
Meatballs (3)
Served with homemade Tomato Sauce and a scoop of Ricotta. Three (3) per order.$13.99
Bavarian Pretzel
Served with Beer Cheese Sauce and a side of Spicy Mustard.$13.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.99
Sicilian Rice Balls (2)
Meat Ragu, Peas & Mozzarella served with Tomato Sauce.$9.49
SOUPS
SALADS
*NEW* Antipasto Salad
romaine lettuce, ham, salami, provolone, mixed olives, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes & red onion, served with balsamic vinaigrette.$16.49
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette.$10.99
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, imported Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons & Caesar dressing.$11.49
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, imported Parmigiano Reggiano, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.$15.49
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette.$16.49
Grilled Chicken Pesto Salad
Grilled Chicken marinated in Pesto with Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, fresh Burrata, sliced Avocado, served with Balsamic Vinegar & Olive Oil.$19.99
Greek Salad
Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Cheese served with Greek Dressing.$14.99
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, red onions & avocado served with bleu cheese dressing.$17.49
Pear Salad
Mixed Greens, Pears, Cranberries, shaved Pecorino Romano & Walnuts served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.$14.49
Chophouse Salad
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons & Horseradish Ranch Dressing.$20.99
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
WRAPS
Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Dressing. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$12.99
Buffalo Chicken
Fried Chicken smothered in Frank's Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$12.99
Turkey & Provolone
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red Vineger & Olive Oil. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$13.99
Padrino
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken with fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Glaze. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$13.50
*NEW* Tuna Wrap
tuna, lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & red vinegar$13.49
*NEW* Chicken Vodka Wrap
grilled or fried chicken, homemade vodka sauce & fresh mozzarella$13.50
*NEW* Cheesesteak Wrap
Pat LaFrieda ribeye cheesesteak & American cheese$16.99
*NEW* Eggplant Parmigiana Wrap
fried eggplant, mozzarella & tomato sauce$12.99
*NEW* Chicken Ranch Wrap
grilled or fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & ranch$13.49
*NEW* Chicken Parmigiana Wrap
grilled or fried chicken, mozzarella & tomato sauce$12.99
FOCACCIA
Dante's Inferno
hot sopressata, n'duja spread, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, primo sale cheese$15.99
Summer Time
Prosciutto Toscano, fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.$16.99
Mor-Ta-Love
mortadella, fresh mozzarella, pistachio cream spread, chopped pistachios$15.99
The Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.$14.99
The Veg
Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Kalamata Olive Spread & Olive Oil.$14.99
Salami Get This Straight
Genoa Salami, Sopressata, Primo Sale Cheese, Arugula, Fig Jam & Truffle Honey.$16.99
Surfer Bro
Turkey, Tomato, fresh Mozzarella, Avocado & Chipotle Mayo.$16.99
COLD CUT SANDWICHES
The O.G.
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Capicola, Hot Cherry Pepper Spread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$14.99
The Jerz
Provolone with your choice of Turkey, Ham or Salami with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$14.99
What's Your Beef
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Mayo.$15.49
Di Parma-nator
prosciutto, sweet sopressata, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze$15.49
Cali Cobbler
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato.$15.75
Tuna
Tuna with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$14.49
Sophia Loren
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sharp Provolone, Balsamic & EVOO.$15.75
Da' Lino
prosciutto, capicola, sopressata, burrata, basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic vinegar & EVOO.$16.99
Bring Da' Heat
hot sopressata, spicy capicola, primo sale cheese, hard salami, italian long hot peppers, calabrian chili spread, EVOO, n'duja spread$15.99
Somethin' Light
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Artichoke Crema.$14.99
*NEW* The Figgy Piggy
turkey, prosciutto, bacon, whipped ricotta, fig jam & arugula$16.99
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH
ARTISAN SANDWICHES
Buffalo Bill
Grilled or Fried Chicken, smothered in Hot Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch.$15.49
Our Way
Lightly breaded and Grilled Eggplant with Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta & Balsamic Glaze.$15.95
The Pesty Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Pesto, Stracciatella & Cherry Tomatoes.$15.95
Chicken Caesar Sub
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Caesar Dressing.$15.49
Zeus
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lemon Juice & Tzatziki Sauce.$15.75
Frenchmen
Roast Beef, Onions, Mozzarella & Horseradish Sauce served with Au Jus.$15.99
Cuba's Finest
Ham, Porchetta, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, topped with Mustard & Mayo then Hot Pressed.$15.75
Sinatra
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickled Tomatoes, Mixed Greens & Balsamic Vinegar.$15.95
The Antonio
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Broccoli di Rabe & Fresh Mozzarella.$15.99
Calabrian Stallion
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili spread, Balsamic Vinegar & EVOO.$15.99
Tillo's Grilled Cheese
Melted Gruyère, Provolone, Mozzarella & Fig Jam.$14.99
The Club
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch.$16.99
The Chunk
Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, Provolone, Calabrian Chili Spread, finished with Truffle Honey.$17.99
The Pro
grilled or fried chicken, prosciutto, hot sopressata, capicola, fresh mozzarella, balsamic, EVOO$17.49
Boardwalk Sausage
Sweet Italian Sausage with grilled Peppers & Onions.$15.95
Sausage & Broccoli di Rabe
Sweet Italian Sausage with Broccoli di Rabe, topped with imported Provolone.$16.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.$14.99
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Meatballs topped with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.$14.99
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce.$14.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch.$15.95
Chicken Zinger
Chopped & Grilled Chicken, Italian Long Hots, Red Onion & Beer Cheese Sauce.$15.99
The Spinner
Fried Chicken covered with house made Spinach & Artichoke dip, topped with shredded Mozzarella. Served on the bread of your choice.$15.99
The Cowboy
Fried Chicken, Melted Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Jalapeños & Onion Rings.$16.49
Mr. Bulgogi
Ribeye Steak marinated with Korean BBQ Sauce, topped with Kimchi, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.$17.75
*NEW* Chicken Italiano
grilled or fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinegar$15.99
*NEW* The Cluck Norris
grilled or fried chicken, crispy prosciutto, n'duja spread, pesto, burrata, pistachio crumble & EVOO$18.49
PAT LAFRIEDA STEAK SANDWICHES
*NEW* Chicken Cheesesteak
chicken steak topped with your choice of cheese. add onions, peppers, and mushrooms (+$1.00 each). make it california style with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo (+$2.50).$16.49
Pat LaFrieda Ribeye Cheesesteak
ribeye steak topped with your choice of cheese. add onions, peppers, and mushrooms (+$1.00 each). make it california style with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo (+$2.50).$16.99
Pat's Way Cheesesteak
ribeye steak with your choice of cheese, caramelized onions & LaFrieda steak sauce.$17.99
*NEW* Italian Cheesesteak
thinly sliced ribeye, broccoli di rabe, tomatoes & provolone$21.99
*NEW* The Chimi
thinly sliced ribeye steak, topped with grilled onions & homemade chimichurri$16.99
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon Sandwich
Filet Mignon with Caramelized Onions & Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with Beef Au Jus.$22.49
Steak Frites
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon with Rosemary Garlic Butter, topped with French Fries and Garlic Aioli.$22.49
ENTREES
Rosemary Lemon Chicken Breast
Oven-Roasted Chicken seasoned with Garlic & Rosemary. Served with your choice of Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes or Grilled Vegetables.$21.99
*NEW* Chicken Parmigiana Entree
fried chicken cutlet, with your choice of tomato or vodka sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella & served with penne$22.95
*NEW* Chicken Milanese
fried chicken cutlet with arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion & EVOO, served with penne$22.95
*NEW* Eggplant Siciliana
breaded and fried eggplant, your choice of tomato or vodka sauce, topped with ricotta & mozzarella, served with penne$19.95
*NEW* Penne Vodka
penne pasta & vodka sauce, tossed with fresh mozzarella$18.95
Gnocchi Amalfi
Gnocchi pasta in a delicious Vodka Sauce mixed with Fresh Mozzarella.$19.99
KIDS MENU
Kids Chicken Fingers (3)
Three (3) Chicken Fingers per order. Served with French Fries.$11.99
Jr. Sandy
Salami served on Brick Oven Bread. Add Provolone (+$1.00). Served with French Fries.$9.99
Jr. Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken served on Brick Oven Bread with Lettuce and Tomato. Add Cheese (+$1.00). Served with French Fries.$9.99
Hot Dog
All-beef Hot Dog served with French Fries.$9.99
*NEW* Kids Penne
penne with butter or tomato sauce$8.95
*NEW* Kids Penne Meatball (1)
penne served with tomato sauce and meatball (1)$10.95
COLD BEVERAGES
COFFEE BAR
GELATO
DESSERTS
Five Layer Chocolate Cake$11.99
Cannoli
With Pistachio & Chocolate Chips.$4.95
Tiramisu$6.99
Crème Brulee$11.99
BRUNCH MENU
TOASTS
Classic Avocado Toast
Garlic-rubbed toasted Sourdough bread topped with Avocado mash. Add 1 Egg (+$2 - sunny side up, over easy, scrambled or egg whites); Bacon (+$2.50), or Prosciutto (+$3).$9.99
Tillos Toast
Whipped Ricotta, Fig jam, Basil & sea salt on toasted Sourdough bread.$12.99
Tuscan Toast
Avocado mash, Arugula, Burrata, Pesto, crispy Prosciutto, sea salt, black pepper & EVOO on toasted Sourdough bread.$14.99
The Pistachioast
Pistachio Cream, Arugula, Burrata, crushed Pistachios & Balsamic glaze on toasted Sourdough bread.$13.99
EGGS & OMELETS
Eggs Your Way
3 Eggs your way (Sunny side up, Over easy, Scrambled or Egg whites) with Bacon or Sausage. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries.$12.99
Classic Omelet
Whipped egg omelet with choice of 3 fillings. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries. Additional fillings subject to upcharge.$14.99
Steak & Eggs
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon, 3 eggs your way. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries. Add Sliced Avocado (+$2).$20.99
SANDWICHES
Classic Egg Sandwich
eggs, choice ojf bacon, sausage or pork roll & cheddar on a brioche bun. served with home fries.$11.99
Tillos Bellys Buster
2 Eggs, Bacon, Pork roll, Cheddar, Home fries, salt, pepper & ketchup served on toasted Schiacciata or Brick Oven Bread. Served with arugula salad.$15.99
IncomPEARable Grilled Cheese
Thin sliced Prosciutto, sliced Pears, Honey, chopped Walnuts, melted Gruyere and Swiss on sourdough bread. Served with arugula salad.$14.99
Artisan Egg Sandwich
2 Eggs, Crispy Prosciutto, Provolone, Arugula & Cherry Pepper Spread on sourdough bread. Served with arugula salad.$15.99
FRENCH TOAST
Classic French Toast
Brioche bread soaked in a vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon sugar & topped with fruit, served with Maple Syrup.$12.99
Nutella Stuffed French Toast
Nutella stuffed between slices of Brioche bread soaked in a vanilla egg batter, topped with fruit & powdered sugar, served with Maple Syrup.$14.99
*NEW* Chicken Milanese
