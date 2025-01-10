Di Santillo's
BRUNCH MENU
TOASTS
- Classic Avocado Toast
Garlic-rubbed toasted Sourdough bread topped with Avocado mash. Add 1 Egg (+$2 - sunny side up, over easy, scrambled or egg whites); Bacon (+$2.50), or Prosciutto (+$3).$9.99
- Tillos Toast
Whipped Ricotta, Fig jam, Basil & sea salt on toasted Sourdough bread.$12.99
- Tuscan Toast
Avocado mash, Arugula, Burrata, Pesto, crispy Prosciutto, sea salt, black pepper & EVOO on toasted Sourdough bread.$14.99
- The Pistachioast
Pistachio Cream, Arugula, Burrata, crushed Pistachios & Balsamic glaze on toasted Sourdough bread.$13.99
EGGS & OMELETS
- Eggs Your Way
3 Eggs your way (Sunny side up, Over easy, Scrambled or Egg whites) with Bacon or Sausage. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries.$12.99
- Classic Omelet
Whipped egg omelet with choice of 3 fillings. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries. Additional fillings subject to upcharge.$14.99
- Tillos Omelet
Whipped egg omelet, filled with Prosciutto & shaved Parmigiano, topped with Sundried Tomatoes, sliced Avocado, sea salt & EVOO. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries.$16.99
- Green Eggs & Ham
Whipped egg omelet, Spinach, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar cheeses, topped with Parsley. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries.$15.99
- Steak & Eggs
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon, 3 eggs your way. Served with sourdough toast and your choice of arugula salad or home fries. Add Sliced Avocado (+$2).$20.99
SANDWICHES
- Classic Egg Sandwich
Eggs, Bacon or Pork Roll & Cheddar on a Brioche Bun. Served with home fries.$11.99
- Tillos Bellys Buster
2 Eggs, Bacon, Pork roll, Cheddar, Home fries, salt, pepper & ketchup served on toasted Schiacciata or Brick Oven Bread. Served with arugula salad.$15.99
- IncomPEARable Grilled Cheese
Thin sliced Prosciutto, sliced Pears, Honey, chopped Walnuts, melted Gruyere and Swiss on sourdough bread. Served with arugula salad.$14.99
- Artisan Egg Sandwich
2 Eggs, Crispy Prosciutto, Provolone, Arugula & Cherry Pepper Spread on sourdough bread. Served with arugula salad.$15.99
FRENCH TOAST
- Classic French Toast
Brioche bread soaked in a vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon sugar & topped with fruit, served with Maple Syrup.$12.99
- Nutella Stuffed French Toast
Nutella stuffed between slices of Brioche bread soaked in a vanilla egg batter, topped with fruit & powdered sugar, served with Maple Syrup.$14.99
A LA CARTE
WINGS
FRESH CUT FRIES & CHIPS
- French Fries
Small order, $4.49. Regular order, $5.99.$4.49
- Cajun Fries
Small order, $4.99. Regular order, $6.49.$4.99
- Cheese Fries
Topped with melted cheese sauce. Small order, $6.99. Regular order, $8.99.$6.99
- Bacon Cheese Fries
Topped with melted cheese sauce and bacon. Small order, $8.49. Regular order, $9.99.$8.49
- Truffle Fries
Tossed with truffle oil and topped with grated cheese. Small order, $9.49. Regular order, $11.49.$9.49
- Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Honey Chipotle Aioli dipping sauce. Small order, $5.99. Regular order, $7.99.$5.99
- Fresh Cut Potato Chips
Small order, $4.49. Regular order, $5.99.$4.49
- Fresh Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips
Small order, $4.99. Regular order, $6.49.$4.99
APPETIZERS
- Chicken Fingers (5)
Served with Honey Mustard. Five (5) per order.$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers (5)
Tossed in Frank's Buffalo Sauce and served with Ranch. Five (5) per order.$12.49
- Onion Rings
Served with Ranch.$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with Tomato Sauce. Six (6) per order.$10.99
- Southwest Chicken Eggroll (2)
Served with Cheese Sauce. Two (2) per order.$9.49
- Cheesesteak Eggroll (2)
Served with Cheese Sauce. Two (2) per order.$12.49
- Fried Pickles Chips
Battered and fried pickle chips, served with ranch dressing.$12.99
- Balsamic Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with Balsamic & Honey.$13.99
- Feta Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with Mike's Hot Honey & Feta Cheese.$14.99
- Meatballs (3)
Served with homemade Tomato Sauce and a scoop of Ricotta. Three (3) per order.$12.99
- Burrata Cheese
Fresh Burrata served over Heirloom Tomato slices, topped with fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction & Olive Oil.$18.99
- Bavarian Pretzel
Served with Beer Cheese Sauce and a side of Spicy Mustard.$13.99
- Hummus Platter
Hummus served with Cucumber, Tomato, Olives & warm Pita.$13.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.99
CROSTINI'S
- Sicilian Caponata
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with house-made Sicilian Caponata. Four (4) per order.$12.99
- Pear, Walnut, Ricotta & Honey
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Pears, Walnuts, Ricotta & Honey. Four (4) per order.$13.99
- Artichoke Crema, Mortadella & Olives
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Artichoke Crema, Mortadella & Olives. Four (4) per order.$13.99
- Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Pesto, fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil. Four (4) per order.$13.49
- Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Olive Oil
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers & Olive Oil. Four (4) per order.$13.99
RICE BALLS
SOUPS
SALADS
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette.$14.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, imported Parmigiano Reggiano, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.$14.99
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Salad
Grilled Chicken marinated in Pesto with Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, fresh Burrata, sliced Avocado, served with Balsamic Vinegar & Olive Oil.$18.99
- Greek Salad
Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Cheese served with Greek Dressing.$13.99
- Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Italian Oregano & Olive Oil.$14.99
- San Daniele Salad
Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Roasted Red Peppers served with Lemon & Olive Oil Dressing.$17.99
- Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Hard-boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Avocado served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.$16.99
- Pear Salad
Mixed Greens, Pears, Cranberries, shaved Pecorino Romano & Walnuts served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.$13.99
- Chophouse Salad$19.99
WRAPS
- Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Dressing. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken
Fried Chicken smothered in Frank's Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$11.99
- Padrino
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken with fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Glaze. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$12.50
- Turkey & Provolone
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red Vineger & Olive Oil. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$11.99
- Tre Colore
Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes & Balsamic. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.$13.99
SCHIACCIATA (TUSCAN STYLE FOCACCIA)
- The Street Style
Salame Toscana, Pecorino Toscana, Artichoke Crema & Grilled Eggplant.$15.99
- The Emperor
Prosciutto, Pecorino Toscana & Truffle Pecorino Cream Sauce.$16.99
- The Pinocchio
Capicola, Stracciatella, Truffle Pecorino Cream Sauce & Arugula.$15.99
- Dante's Inferno
Hot Sopressata, N'duja Cream, fresh Burrata & Prosciutto.$15.99
- Summer Time
Prosciutto Toscano, fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.$16.99
- Mor-Ta-Love
Mortadella, Stracciatella & Pistachio Cream.$15.99
- The Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.$12.99
- The Veg
Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Kalamata Olive Spread & Olive Oil.$13.99
- Salami Get This Straight
Genoa Salami, Sopressata, Primo Sale Cheese, Arugula, Fig Jam & Truffle Honey.$16.99
- Surfer Bro
Turkey, Tomato, fresh Mozzarella, Avocado & Chipotle Mayo.$16.99
- The Truff Piggy
Prosciutto Cotto, fresh Mozzarella, Truffle Pecorino Cream & Grilled Eggplant.$15.99
- The "44"
Porchetta, Stracciatella & Pistachio Cream.$16.99
ARTISAN SANDWICHES
- Sandwich of the Month
THE SPINNER: Fried Chicken covered with house made Spinach & Artichoke dip, topped with shredded Mozzarella. Served on the bread of your choice.$15.49
- Buffalo Bill
Grilled or Fried Chicken, smothered in Hot Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch.$13.99
- Our Way
Lightly breaded and Grilled Eggplant with Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta & Balsamic Glaze.$14.99
- The Pesty Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Pesto, Stracciatella & Cherry Tomatoes.$14.99
- Chicken Caesar Sub
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Caesar Dressing.$14.99
- Zeus
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lemon Juice & Tzatziki Sauce.$14.99
- Frenchmen
Roast Beef, Onions, Mozzarella, Horseradish Garlic Spread served with Au Jus.$15.49
- Cuba's Finest
Ham, Porchetta, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, topped with Mustard & Mayo then Hot Pressed.$14.99
- Sinatra
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickled Tomatoes, Mixed Greens & Balsamic Vinegar.$14.99
- The Antonio
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Broccoli di Rabe & Fresh Mozzarella.$15.49
- Calabrian Stallion
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili spread, Balsamic Vinegar & EVOO.$14.99
- The Club
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch.$16.49
- The Chunk
Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, Provolone, Calabrian Chili Spread, finished with Truffle Honey.$17.49
- The Pro
Grilled or fried chicken, prosciutto, hot sopressata, capicola, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic, EVOO$18.49
- How You Doin'
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Long Hot Peppers, Burrata, Mixed Greens & Balsamic Glaze.$18.49
- Drunken Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken, smothered in Vodka Sauce, topped with fresh Pesto & fresh Mozzarella.$16.99
- Boardwalk Sausage
Sweet Italian Sausage with grilled Peppers & Onions.$14.99
- Sausage & Broccoli di Rabe
Sweet Italian Sausage with Broccoli di Rabe, topped with imported Provolone.$16.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.$14.99
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Meatballs topped with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.$14.99
- Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce.$14.99
- Tillo's Grilled Cheese$14.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch.$14.99
- Chicken Zinger
Chopped & Grilled Chicken, Italian Long Hots, Red Onion & Beer Cheese Sauce.$15.49
- The Cowboy
Fried Chicken, Melted Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Jalapeños & Onion Rings.$15.49
- Widow Maker$16.99
PAT LAFRIEDA STEAK SANDWICHES
- Pat LaFrieda Ribeye Cheesesteak
Ribeye Steak topped with American Cheese. Add Onions, Peppers, and Mushrooms (+$1.00 each). Make it California Style with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo (+$2.50).$15.99
- Pat's Way Cheesesteak
Ribeye Steak with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese & LaFrieda Steak Sauce.$15.99
- Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon Sandwich
Filet Mignon with Caramelized Onions & Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with Beef Au Jus.$22.49
- DiSantillo's Pesto Filet Mignon
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon topped with Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, creamy Burrata Cheese, Garlic Aioli & fresh Pesto.$23.99
- Steak Frites
Pat LaFrieda Filet Mignon with Rosemary Garlic Butter, topped with French Fries and Garlic Aioli.$21.99
- Tipsy Cheesesteak
Shaved Rib-eye steak, roasted peppers, caramelized onion, mushrooms, Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozz$16.99
- Mr. Bulgogi
Ribeye Steak marinated with Korean BBQ Sauce, topped with Kimchi, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.$16.99
COLD CUT SANDWICHES
- The O.G.
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Capicola, Hot Cherry Pepper Spread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$13.99
- The Jerz
Provolone with your choice of Turkey, Ham or Salami with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$13.49
- What's Your Beef
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Mayo.$13.99
- Cali Cobbler
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato.$14.49
- Tuna
Tuna with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar.$12.99
- Sweet Morty
Mortadella, Sweet Sopressata, Primo Sale (Sicilian cheese), Tomato & EVOO.$14.49
- Sophia Loren
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sharp Provolone, Balsamic & EVOO.$14.99
- Da' Lino
Prosciutto, Capicola, Sopressata, Burrata Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers Balsamic & EVOO.$16.99
- Bring Da' Heat
Hot Sopressata, Spicy Capicola, Fior Piccante Cheese, Hard Salami, Italian Long Hot Peppers, Calabrian Chili Spread & EVOO.$15.99
- Sergeant Pepper
Sopressata, Capponata & Black Pepper Primo Sale (Sicilian cheese).$15.99
- Da' Primo
Hard Salami, Prosciutto, Truffle Primo Sale (Sicilian cheese), Burrata, Arugula & Roasted Red Peppers.$16.99
- Somethin' Light
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Artichoke Crema.$14.99
- The Duke
Spicy Sopressata, Prosciutto, Black Pepper Primo Sale Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze & Truffle Pecorino Cream.$16.99
ENTREES
- Pat LaFrieda BBQ Baby Back Ribs (full rack)
A half rack portion of our signature Pat La Frieda Baby Back Ribs. Served with your choice of Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes or Grilled Vegetables.$24.99
- Rosemary Lemon Chicken Breast
Oven-Roasted Chicken seasoned with Garlic & Rosemary. Served with your choice of Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes or Grilled Vegetables.$20.99
- Chef Sal's Chicken
Chicken breast in a light Mushroom Demi Glaze Cream sauce, served with your choice of Pancetta Parmesan Mashed Potatoes or Grilled Vegetables.$20.99
- Penne Carbonara
Penne Pasta tossed in a Light Cream Sauce with Pancetta, Parmesan and Black Pepper.$17.99
- Farfalle Pesto Cream
Farfalle, Bow Tie Pasta tossed in a Creamy Pesto Sauce.$17.99
- Spaghetti Al Limone
Spaghetti tossed in a Lemon Sauce with Black Pepper & Parmesan.$15.99
- Gnocchi Amalfi
Gnocchi pasta in a delicious Vodka Sauce mixed with Fresh Mozzarella.$19.99
KIDS MENU
- Kids Chicken Fingers (3)
Three (3) Chicken Fingers per order. Served with French Fries.$9.99
- Jr. Sandy
Salami served on Brick Oven Bread. Add Provolone (+$1.00). Served with French Fries.$8.99
- Jr. Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken served on Brick Oven Bread with Lettuce and Tomato. Add Cheese (+$1.00). Served with French Fries.$9.99
- Hot Dog
All-beef Hot Dog served with French Fries.$8.99
GELATO
COFFEE BAR
COLD BEVERAGES
DESSERTS
- Fried Cannoli Raviolis (4)$8.95
- Cannoli
With Pistachio & Chocolate Chips.$4.49
- Lava Cake$8.99
- Tiramisu Cake$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Spumoni$5.95
- Crème Brulee$11.95
- Nutella Schiacciata
Tuscan Style bread, smothered with Nutella, creamy Stracciatella Cheese & finished with a dusting of crushed Pistachios.$13.99
- Torta Amaretto
Amaretto-soaked sponge cake with Amaretto Chantilly Cream, chopped Amaretto and Nuts, garnished with Amaretto and Zuppa Inglese Chantilly cream.$9.50
- NY Cheesecake
The finest cheese, combined with fresh creams and pure vanilla to create a light and creamy cheesecake in a Graham cracker crust.$9.95
- Mile High Chocolate Cake
Moist Chocolate Cake layered with rich, creamy Chocolate Fudge Truffle Icing, swirled with Chocolate Ganache.$9.95
- Red Velvet Cake
Moist Red Velvet Cake, layered with a generous helping of Cream Cheese icing and topped with Red Velvet Cake crumbs.$9.95
- Carrot Cake
Moist and luscious Triple Layer Carrot Cake packed with freshly grated Carrots, Sweet Cream Cheese icing, Walnuts, Golden Raisins, Cinnamon & Spice.$9.95
- Cannoli Cake
Moist Vanilla cake with layers of smooth Cannoli Cream and Chocolate Chips.$9.95
- Crème Brulee Cheesecake
New York style, Vanilla-flavored Cheesecake, with a Graham Cracker Crust, Burnt Caramel top with Caramel Glaze.$9.95