Di Santillo's
WINGS
FRESH CUT FRIES & CHIPS
- French Fries$4.49+
Small order, $4.49. Regular order, $5.99.
- Cajun Fries$4.99+
Small order, $4.99. Regular order, $6.49.
- Cheese Fries$6.99+
Topped with melted cheese sauce. Small order, $6.99. Regular order, $8.99.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$8.49+
Topped with melted cheese sauce and bacon. Small order, $8.49. Regular order, $9.99.
- Truffle Fries$9.49+
Tossed with truffle oil and topped with grated cheese. Small order, $9.49. Regular order, $11.49.
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.99+
Served with Honey Chipotle Aioli dipping sauce. Small order, $5.99. Regular order, $7.99.
- Fresh Cut Potato Chips$4.49+
Small order, $4.49. Regular order, $5.99.
- Fresh Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips$4.99+
Small order, $4.99. Regular order, $6.49.
APPETIZERS
- Chicken Fingers (5)$10.99
Served with Honey Mustard. Five (5) per order.
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers (5)$11.49
Tossed in Frank's Buffalo Sauce and served with Ranch. Five (5) per order.
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$9.99
Served with Tomato Sauce. Six (6) per order.
- Southwest Chicken Eggroll (2)$8.49
Served with Chipotle Ranch. Two (2) per order.
- Cheesesteak Eggroll (2)$10.49
Served with Chipotle Ranch. Two (2) per order.
- Fried Pickles Chips$10.99
Served with Ranch.
- Balsamic Roasted Brussel Sprouts$12.99
Sautéed with Balsamic & Honey.
- Feta Brussel Sprouts$13.99
Sautéed with Mike's Hot Honey & Feta Cheese.
- Meatballs (3)$12.99
Served with homemade Tomato Sauce and a scoop of Ricotta. Three (3) per order.
- Macaroni Salad$4.49
- Coleslaw$4.49
- Burrata Cheese$15.99
Fresh Burrata served over Heirloom Tomato slices, topped with fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction & Olive Oil.
- Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
Served with Beer Cheese Sauce and a side of Spicy Mustard.
CROSTINI'S
- Sicilian Caponata$11.99
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with house-made Sicilian Caponata. Four (4) per order.
- Pear, Walnut, Ricotta & Honey$12.99
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Pears, Walnuts, Ricotta & Honey. Four (4) per order.
- Artichoke Crema, Mortadella & Olives$12.99
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Artichoke Crema, Mortadella & Olives. Four (4) per order.
- Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil$12.49
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with Pesto, fresh Mozzarella & Olive Oil. Four (4) per order.
- Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Olive Oil$12.99
Sliced & Toasted Brick Oven Bread, topped with fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers & Olive Oil. Four (4) per order.
RICE BALLS
SOUPS
SALADS
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, imported Parmigiano Reggiano, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
- Greek Salad$12.99
Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Cheese served with Greek Dressing.
- Caprese Salad$14.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Italian Oregano & Olive Oil.
- San Daniele Salad$14.99
Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Roasted Red Peppers served with Lemon & Olive Oil Dressing.
- Cobb Salad$16.99
Grilled Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Hard-boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Avocado served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.
- Pear Salad$13.99
Mixed Greens, Pears, Cranberries, shaved Pecorino Romano & Walnuts served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
WRAPS & FOCCACIA
- Chicken Caesar$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Dressing. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.
- Buffalo Chicken$11.99
Fried Chicken smothered in Frank's Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.
- Padrino$11.99
Your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken with fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Glaze. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.
- Turkey & Provolone$11.99
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red Vineger & Olive Oil. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.
- Da Pro$13.49
Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes & Balsamic. Served in your choice of Wrap or on Foccacia.
SCHIACCIATA: TUSCAN STYLE BREAD
- The Street Style$15.99
Salame Toscana, Pecorino Toscana, Artichoke Crema & Grilled Eggplant.
- The Emperor$16.99
Prosciutto, Pecorino Toscana & Truffle Pecorino Cream Sauce.
- The Pinocchio$15.99
Capicola, Stracciatella, Truffle Pecorino Cream Sauce & Arugula.
- Dante's Inferno$15.99
Hot Sopressata, N'duja Cream, fresh Burrata & Prosciutto.
- Summer Time$16.99
Prosciutto Toscano, fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.
- Mor-Ta-Love$15.99
Mortadella, Stracciatella & Pistachio Cream.
- The Mozz$12.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Olive Oil.
- Good Fella$15.99
Roast Beef, Onions, Porcini Mushroom Cream, Tomato & Arugula.
- The Veg$13.99
Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Kalamata Olive Spread & Olive Oil.
- Salami Get This Straight$16.99
Salame Toscana, Pecorino Toscana, Arugula & Truffle Honey.
- Surfer Bro$16.99
Turkey, Tomato, fresh Mozzarella, Avocado & Chipotle Mayo.
- The Truff Piggy$15.99
Prosciutto Cotto, fresh Mozzarella, Truffle Pecorino Cream & Grilled Eggplant.
- The "44"$16.99
Porchetta, Stracciatella & Pistachio Cream.
HOT SANDWICHES
- Buffalo Bill$13.49
Grilled or Fried Chicken, smothered in Hot Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch.
- Our Way$13.99
Lightly breaded and Grilled Eggplant with Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta & Balsamic Glaze.
- The Pesty Chicken$13.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Pesto, Stracciatella & Cherry Tomatoes.
- Chicken Caesar Sub$13.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Caesar Dressing.
- Zeus$14.49
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lemon Juice & Tzatziki Sauce.
- Frenchmen$14.99
Roast Beef, Onions, Mozzarella, Horseradish Garlic Spread served with Au Jus.
- Cuba's Finest$14.99
Ham, Porchetta, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, topped with Mustard & Mayo then Hot Pressed.
- Somethin' Light$14.49
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella & Artichoke Crema.
- Sinatra$14.49
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickled Tomatoes, Mixed Greens & Balsamic Vinegar.
- The Antonio$14.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Broccoli di Rabe & Fresh Mozzarella.
- Calabrian Stallion$14.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili spread, Balsamic Vinegar & EVOO.
- Da' Brie$14.99
Brie, Provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano & Fig Jam (sandwich served hot).
- Granny$15.99
Fried Chicken, Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Sauce, with imported Provolone.
- The Club$16.49
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch.
- The Chunk$17.49
Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, Provolone, Calabrian Chili Spread, finished with Truffle Honey.
- The Pro$18.49
Grilled or fried chicken, prosciutto, hot sopressata, capicola, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic, EVOO
- How-You-Doin$18.49
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Long Hot Peppers, Burrata, Mixed Greens & Balsamic Glaze.
PAT LAFRIEDA STEAK SANDWICHES
- Pat LaFrieda Ribeye Cheese Steak$15.99
Ribeye Steak topped with American Cheese. Add Onions, Peppers, and Mushrooms (+$1.00 each). Make it California Style with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo (+$2.50).
- Pat's Way Cheese Steak$15.99
Ribeye Steak with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese & LaFrieda Steak Sauce.